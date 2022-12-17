Rising flu, covid, RSV cases are ‘perfect trifecta,’ says Sentara chief

The number of flu, covid-coronavirus, and RSV cases is rising in Virginia.

However, the latter two are mild, said Dr. Bogdan I. Neughebauer, of Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk. Neughebauer held a statewide press conference on Friday, December 16, to discuss the situation for the healthcare provider with locations in Prince William and Stafford counties.

“It’s been a perfect trifecta over these last few months,” said Neughebauer.

Flu cases are surging in Virginia and have killed a child between the ages of 5 and 10 in the southwest portion of the state, according to the state health department, which did not provide more specific information about the victim.

According to CDC data ending December 10, 2022, the flu is highly transmissible in Virginia. The commonwealth is one of 48 states where the flu is “very high.” New Hampshire and Alaska posted low flu transmission rates.

Covid-coronavirus cases are also going up in Virginia. However, very few of them are severe. According to Neughebauer, only a few cases are strong enough to require a mission to a hospital.

Neughebauer says the recent increase in cases is another coronavirus wave, similar to one seen during this past summer and early fall.

Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus or RSV cases are also rising., causing symptoms in the common cold like a runny nose or dry cough. Small children, the elderly, and those with existing medical conditions are the most susceptible to the disease.

Many patients show no signs of symptoms, added Neughebauer, who suggested people continue to wash their hands and stay home if they’re sick.

“Overall, the numbers are up but I expect them to decline again in the three weeks,” added Neughebauer.

Neughebauer has served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, since February 2021. He attended medical school in his native Romania and graduated as valedictorian.

He was an infectious disease specialist with Sentara Medical Group from 2003 through 2021, where he also served as the Chair of Finance and Chair of the Board of Directors.