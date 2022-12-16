Upcoming road work zones in the Fredericksburg region

I-95 Southbound

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures for work at the future American Legion Road overpass, located at mile marker 138 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project..

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

12 a.m. – 3 a.m. – Full stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, single lane closure remains

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, Dec. 23 at 5 a.m.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 136-134 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

12 a.m. – 3 a.m. – Full stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, single lane closure remains

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, Dec. 23 at 5 a.m.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work at mile markers 134 – 132.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Temporary Off-Ramp Opening

Sunday – Monday, Midnight – 1 a.m. I-95 northbound traffic will no longer be divided between the two bridges over the Rappahannock River between exit 130 and exit 133. All I-95 northbound traffic will be shifted to the new bridge and drivers seeking Route 17 will use a temporary off-ramp to exit 133. Click here to view an online graphic for the long-term traffic pattern through spring 2024.

95 Express Lanes

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled between mile markers 145 and 146 in the 95 Express Lanes facility, including intermittent full traffic stops between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 at Falmouth Bridge

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single overnight lane closure on Route 1 at the Falmouth Bridge for bridge maintenance.

Stafford County

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single eastbound lane closure for traffic signal work.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 610 at the bridges over I-95 for repairs.

Route 610 Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between Brafferton Boulevard, Worth Connector Avenue and Dunn Drive for utility work under permit.

Pavement Markings and Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flaggers to direct traffic at the following intersections:

Route 218 and Route 604

Route 612 and Route 755

Route 612 and Route 613