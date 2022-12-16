Published December 16, 2022 at 10:18AM | Updated December 16, 2022 at 10:35AM

OmniRide modifies schedule for Christmas, New Year

OmniRide released its operating schedule for Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

OmniRide provides commuter and local bus services in Prince William and Stafford counties and Manassas, Manassas Park cities.

In observance of the holidays, OmniRide buses will operate as follows:

OmniRide Local and Prince William Metro Express bus services will operate regular service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, 12/2

All OmniRide bus services – no service on Christmas Day, Sunday 12/25

OmniRide Express bus service – no service on Monday, 12/26

OmniRide Local and Prince William Metro Express bus services will operate regular service on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, 12/31

All OmniRide bus services – no service on New Year’s Day, Sunday, 1/1

OmniRide Express bus service – no service on Monday, 1/2

The Transit Center lobby at 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge will be closed, but Customer Service will be available by phone and email on Saturday, December 24, and Saturday, December 31.

OmniRide Local passengers wishing to schedule an off-route trip for Monday, December 26, should call Customer Service by 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

For off-route trips on Monday, January 2, riders should call to book by December 30.