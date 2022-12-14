Ice possible: VDOT crews to begin treating I-95 at 8 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers that a forecasted wintry mix will affect travel in the Fredericksburg area tonight and Thursday morning.

Drivers should plan to delay or adjust travel in affected areas. Rain changing to sleet and freezing rain may cause slick, hazardous road conditions.

North and west of the Fredericksburg area, road conditions may be more severe based on forecasted weather. Motorists should check real-time road conditions along their entire route before starting a trip.

If travel is necessary tonight or tomorrow morning, drivers should plan to use extreme caution as road conditions may deteriorate quickly. As air temperatures fall, pavement temperatures are also expected to drop, creating the potential for icy conditions to develop on roads tonight through Thursday morning. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, and in shaded areas.

VDOT crews are mobilizing in emergency operations at 8 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 95 and across the Fredericksburg area to be in position ahead of inclement weather. Crews will circulate tonight and Thursday to monitor road conditions and treat roads with sand and salt as needed for any icy or slippery surfaces that develop.