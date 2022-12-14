Bob Weir announced his intent to run for the vacant Prince William Board of County Supervisors Gainesville District seat. Supervisor Peter Candland announced his resignation from the seat effective Friday, December 16.

Weir just won a seat on the Haymarket Town Council, where he has served five terms. He’s also served five terms on the Haymarket Planning Commission and has a proven track record and reputation for achieving results for the residents of Haymarket and the Gainesville District.

“As a long-time advocate who has spent decades defending the quality of life for families who have chosen the Gainesville District as home, I believe the current direction of the County Board requires a voice of reason, unencumbered by personal conflicts, to maintain that quality of life. I have the experience and expertise to hit the ground running and immediately address the concerns of residents who have been marginalized and ignored, restoring integrity and trust, qualities long absent in the Gainesville District citizens’ experience with our county,” Weir stated.

Alyson Satterwhite, a Republican and former Prince William County School Board member, is also running for the seat. A Democrat has yet to announce for the seat, though Prince William County Democratic Committee Chair Tonya James told Potomac Local News a candidate could announce a bid for the seat by the end of the week.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors meets today, Tuesday, December 13, and must set a special election date to replace Candland.

Weir has been a voice for the residents of the Gainesville District, both in his service to the Town and determined advocate for the residents’ concerns. Weir has worked with elected officials, community groups, and concerned individuals on issues ranging from the location of power lines to the Prince William Digital Gateway. Weir pledges to bring that same level of diligence, focus and resolve to the Office of the Gainesville District Supervisor.

“Prince William County and the Gainesville District in particular, are faced with an unprecedented number of challenges, most resulting from unfettered development which creates an increased tax burden without corresponding public service improvements. Those challenges are exacerbated by an indifferent Board of Supervisors and unresponsive County staff. The decisions being made by the current Board of Supervisors, without meaningful representation of the Gainesville District, will continue to degrade the quality of life and the investment value of those who chose to live in Prince William County. The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that ignore their interests. I am committed to returning a voice to the residents, championing fiscal responsibility, and maintaining my tradition of open-door service and leadership,” said Weir.

Weir said he will emphasize fiscal restraint and a close review of the county budget to ensure that the tax burden borne by residents is mitigated to the greatest extent possible. Further, Weir will address the uncontrolled, irresponsible development practices that threaten the residents’ quality of life, the Rural Crescent, and portend ever-increased spending on the infrastructure required to implement poorly considered industrial development and residential sprawl.

Weir is a nearly lifelong resident of Virginia, the child of a career Army Officer and State Department employee. After graduating from the University of Virginia and starting a family, Weir moved to the Gainesville District in 2000, largely due to the quality of life and educational opportunities presented by Prince William County.

As a member of the Haymarket Town Council and several civic organizations, Weir has fought for the interests of the county residents, including the undergrounding of the Haymarket Transmission Line. Weir and his wife, Diane have been married for 31 years, live in Haymarket, and have put three children through Prince William County Public Schools.

