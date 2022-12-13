Several orgs collecting toys for children at Christmas: Please help

Greetings, – There’s nothing sadder than a child with nothing under the Christmas tree on December 25, but you can help their wishes come true! We still have

Untrim a Tree kids waiting to be sponsored – please visit www.volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/untrim-a-tree-donor-interest-form.html to fill out and submit an online form. So long as we get your form by December 15, our hard-working UTAT staff can send you the name and wish list of a child or two. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

The hard-working friends at Boxes of Basics need volunteers age 18+ to help sort and organize clothing donations. Duties include packing Boxes of Basics for local children, selecting and wrapping outfits and more. You’ll get a warm feeling as you provide for children who otherwise may face this winter without warm clothing! Please call 571.338.3369 or email[email protected] for more information.

Brain Injury Services needs PALS volunteers to be matched in a one-to-one friendship with a survivor of a brain injury for monthly outings in the community or friendly visits in their home. You’ll feel great as you help empower a client through the act of human connection! Please email [email protected] or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232 to learn more.

You can help foster kids have a Merry Christmas by supporting CASA CIS‘ 2nd Annual Give the Joy of Toyscampaign! They currently have 205 children from birth to 18 years old who would love to find something under the tree December 25. You can help by purchasing a gift from their Amazon wish list at http://bit.ly/3Gp7fgI. Packages will be delivered directly to the CASA CIS office; their advocates will then have the opportunity to come and “shop” for their kids before the holidays, making it special for everyone! Please visit CASA’s Amazon Wish List at http://bit.ly/3Gp7fgI; email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to learn more.

Help spread holiday cheer! CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) needs holiday-minded volunteers spruce up the daily COVID routine of both residents and staff by decorating the exterior of a CRi home for Winter Solstice/Christmas. Decorations can be homemade or purchased, and as simple or as complex as you would like. Regardless of what you choose to do, you are making a world of difference for residents and staff. CRi has homes in Richmond, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William Counties. For more information and to express interest, please email Janet at[email protected].

Grab your aprons, measuring spoons and cookie sheets!

The fun staff at Habitat for Humanity ReStore is hosting Bake Sales in support of SERVE on Fridays and Saturdays through December 17, and they need volunteers to donate baked goodies. If you’re not into sweets but would like to contribute, you can also donate canned goods and non-perishable items to support SERVE’s Hunger Resource Center. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Here’s a great holiday volunteer opportunity!

The hard-working staff at House of Mercy needs lots of volunteer Elves to support their Christmas With Mercy program beginning December 12. A wide variety of jobs are available leading up to their toy distribution on December 17! Volunteers age 12+ welcome, volunteers between 12-15 must volunteer with a parent or guardian. You’ll feel the true spirit of Christmas as you make a Joyous Christmas possible for vulnerable families! Please visit https://bit.ly/3gt85i7 to sign up, email [email protected] for more information.



Please join Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) staff and board members for an Open House Tuesday, December 13, 4pm-6pm as they recognize their Senator Colgan Advocacy Award winner and partake in holiday festivities. Need to do some holiday shopping? Included in the event will be a Pampered Chef demonstration and the opportunity to shop for a cause; a portion of Pampered Chef sales will benefit IEC! Can’t wait to see you there, 8409 Dorsey Circle, Suite 101, Manassas. Can’t make it? Shop online athttps://www.pamperedchef.com/party/shannonstraughn1213, 25% of your order will support IEC! Please email[email protected] for more information.

Remember the Fallen…Honor Those Who Serve…Teach Our Children the Value of Freedom.

Northern Virginia Veterans Association is holding Wreaths Across America December 17 and 18 at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle. Volunteers age 16+ are needed both days to help with operating the event ( not wreath laying ) from National Museum of the Marine Corps parking lot. Please visit www.novavets.org, scroll down to Upcoming Events for more information. Please email [email protected] to learn more.



Salvation Army Prince William County needs volunteer Ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign operating at local stores through December 24. Money dropped into the kettles goes back to the local community to support programs such as social services assistance, homeless shelters and much more. Please visit www.registertoring.com/benefits.aspx for more information and to sign up. Please email [email protected] for more information.



Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery will take place December 17 beginning at 8am. Registration is required to place wreaths on the gravesites. It’s a meaningful way to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and Teach children the value of freedom. Please visit http://bit.ly/3X8vBkH and click on the red Volunteer button to register and learn more.



You can help feed food insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+ to support their food assistance program. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van. Teens can ride with drivers to help. Just one day a week can make a life-long impact on a family in need! Please email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

