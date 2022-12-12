Follow up: Man struck by VRE train in Fredericksburg dies

We’re just learning of a 21-year-old Fredericksburg man struck and killed by a Virginia Railway Express train on December 7.

A Fredericksburg police spokeswoman said at 5:37 a.m., December 7, police received a call for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in Prince Edward and Frederick streets, near the city’s train station. Patrol officers and detectives went to the scene and found a body.

At 8:12 am, the medical examiner arrived on the scene and began conducting their investigation. The Fredericksburg Police Department is working in conjunction with the CSX Police Department.