Follow up: Man struck by VRE train in Fredericksburg dies

We’re just learning of a 21-year-old Fredericksburg man struck and killed by a Virginia Railway Express train on December 7.
A Fredericksburg police spokeswoman said at 5:37 a.m., December 7, police received a call for a pedestrian struck on the train tracks in Prince Edward and Frederick streets, near the city’s train station. Patrol officers and detectives went to the scene and found a body.
At 8:12 am, the medical examiner arrived on the scene and began conducting their investigation. The Fredericksburg Police Department is working in conjunction with the CSX Police Department.
The medical examiner has approved trains to resume travel. However, VRE train traffic has been impacted due to this incident.
The pedestrian was Christian Kinsella, 21, of Fredericksburg.
The incident forced VRE to cancel all morning trains on December 9. The commuter railroad operated afternoon trains on a modified “S” schedule.