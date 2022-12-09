Traffic hot spots in the Fredericksburg area Dec. 11 – 17, 2022

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 134-136 for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

12 a.m. – 3 a.m. – Full stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure.

Exit 133 (Route 17) Off-Ramp Closure

Wednesday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. I-95 northbound Exit 133 off-ramp to enter Route 17 will close. Drivers will be detoured to continue on I-95 northbound then use the off-ramp at Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to southbound Route 1.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures on I-95 northbound and in the express lanes for utility work under permit.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures for utility work under permit.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for maintenance.

95 Express Lanes

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled between mile markers 145 and 146 in the 95 Express Lanes facility, including intermittent full traffic stops between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. for overhead sign installation.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 98 (Doswell) to Exit 150 (Triangle)

Tuesday – Wednesday, Noon – 5 p.m. Stay alert for a mobile operation on I-95 northbound and southbound in the Fredericksburg area, between mile markers 98 (Route 30/Doswell) and 150 (Triangle). VDOT and contractor equipment will be practicing interstate plowing maneuvers and routes. On Tuesday, equipment will be present south of exit 126 (Spotsylvania), and between exits 126 and 150 on Wednesday. Crews will begin southbound, and then proceed northbound to avoid traveling southbound during the evening peak travel times.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3

Sunday – Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure on Route 3 for sign work.

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with brief lane closures on Route 3 westbound between Washington Plaza and Blue and Gray Parkway for pavement marker lens placement.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 northbound between Gateway Drive and the I-95 Exit 133 southbound on-ramp for signal work.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Gateway Drive and the I-95 Exit 133 southbound on-ramp for signal work.

Old Courthouse Road

Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closure on Old Courthouse Road between Route 1 and Courthouse Road for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Route 610 Westbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure between Doc Stone Road and Brafferton Boulevard. Pipe work, under permit.

Pavement Markings and Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Flaggers to direct traffic at the following intersections:

Route 218 and Route 604

Route 612 and Route 755

Route 612 and Route 613

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 at Falmouth Bridge

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single overnight lane closure on Route 1 at the Falmouth Bridge for bridge maintenance.

Spotsylvania County

Sign Work

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sign work taking place with flaggers to direct traffic at the following intersections:

Route 601 and Route 608

Route 605 and Route 617

Route 610 and Route 616

Route 618 and Route 1795

Pavement Marker Lens Placement

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile operation with brief lane closures along the following routes:

Route 3 Eastbound and Westbound

Route 208 Northbound and Southbound

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Route 639