Rocking Around the Boardwalk event, Holiday Walk of Lights

Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, is hosting its 2022 Rocking Around the Boardwalk event featuring a Holiday Walk of Lights and Unique Holiday Tree Display.

Visitors can now walk down a magical path to enjoy handcrafted light displays, and beginning this Saturday, December 10, also view the Unique Holiday Tree Display, Fridays – Sundays, through December 30. Lights not on display December 23-25

This Saturday, December 10, there will be holiday music and a Holiday Selfie Station set up where family and friends can take photos.

Admission is free to both events. Registration is highly recommended for the Unique Holiday Tree Display kickoff event.

Unique Holiday Tree Display Kickoff Event, December 10

10:30 am, 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm

*Registration is highly recommended for December 10 due to popular demand to view the tree display. Limited parking is available. Early registration is encouraged. People may register here.

Holiday Walk of Lights

Fridays – Sundays, 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

from November 26 – December 30, 2022*

*Lights not on display December 23-25