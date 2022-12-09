Law library to be named for former Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Paul Ebert

Prince William County Clerk of the Circuit Court Jacqueline C. Smith will host an open house and dedication ceremony for the Prince William County Public Law Library Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 5 p.m.

The open house and dedication ceremony will be held at the Judicial Center, 9311 Lee Avenue, Manassas, Virginia.

The law library will be dedicated in honor of Hon. Paul B. Ebert, Esq, the longest-serving Commonwealth’s Attorney in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Ebert is most widely known for his prosecution of the Lorena Bobbitt and DC sniper cases. Family, friends, and colleagues will be in attendance at the event and will speak about the commitment and service of Ebert.

The newly renovated law library will be officially open to the public.

During his time as Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney from 1968 to 2019, Ebert earned the reputation of having more death-row convictions than any other prosecutor.