NOVEC recycling Christmas trees in Gainesville until Jan. 9, 2023

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative will accept post-holiday cut Christmas trees and greens at its Gainesville technical center at 5399 Wellington Branch Road, near Interstate 66 and Route 29, from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 9, 2023. Consumers should leave greens in the parking lot area designated by orange safety cones.

All greens must be free of all decorations, ornament hooks, wires, and light strings.

NOVEC’s Vegetation Management employees will turn the greens into mulch to reduce landfill holiday waste.

“Recycling holiday greens is just another way we help area residents and the environment,” says Rick Carpenter, NOVEC Vegetation Management manager.

For more information about recycling holiday greens, contact NOVEC’s Vegetation Management department at 703-335-0500 or 1-888-335-0500, or [email protected].