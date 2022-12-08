I-95 north reduced to one lane near Route 17 at 10 p.m., Dec. 8

Overnight work on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will require intermittent full traffic stops.

Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, December 8, I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane near exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford County.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., December 9, crews will stop all I-95 northbound traffic up to 30 minutes at a time to maneuver large construction equipment within the work zone.

Crews were able to install eight bridge beams this week for the future flyover ramp north of exit 133.

The 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes is under construction just south of exit 143 (Route 610) to exit 133. When the extended Express Lanes open to traffic in late 2023, travelers will be able to access the express lanes at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 133.