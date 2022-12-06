Woodbridge house fire displaces two

At 4:31 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, Prince William County Fire and Rescue crewsunits were dispatched to the 1700 block of Varsity Drive in the Marumsco Village neighborhood in Woodbridge for a report of a fire in a single-family house.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire located in the home’s basement. No injuries were reported. The structure sustained moderate damage. Two adults were displaced. The Fire Marshal’s office determined a candle was the ignition source of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office recommends against the use of candles. If candles are used, they should never be left unattended. In addition, candles should never be used near combustible materials and always keep out of reach of children and pets.