‘Wet bandit’ exposed himself, urinates on Sheetz floor

Wet Floor Bandit Arrested

On Friday, December 2, at 2:41 a.m., Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to the Sheetz at Wyche Road for an intoxicated customer. Staff advised the 21-year-old male patron had fallen asleep in the deli area. He was subsequently asked to leave the store. Instead of leaving, the inebriated consumer proceeded to expose himself and urinate on the floor. Deputy Philippsen placed the suspect under arrest and obtained warrants for public intoxication and indecent exposure. The man was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.

— Stafford County Sheriff’s office