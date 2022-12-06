Stafford sheriff reports Garrisonville Road pursuit, wallet theft at Publix

LARCENY

Publix, 1640 Publix Way, 12/5, 8:55 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett and Deputy C.C Lee responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had their phone and debit card stolen. The victim then received a notification his card was used at Publix as well as across the street at Manhattan Pizza. Deputies were able to locate an individual matching the description provided. The juvenile suspect provided a false name and admitted to the incident. The juvenile was charged with credit card theft, larceny, two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense and falsely identifying themselves to law enforcement. They were detained at Juvenile Detention.