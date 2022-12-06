Stafford sheriff reports Garrisonville Road pursuit, wallet theft at Publix

PURSUIT
Sheehy Toyota, 95 Garrisonville Road, 12/4, 1:13 a.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded to a call of a suspicious sedan in the area. When Deputy Vaughn arrived in the area, he observed the suspect vehicle. The vehicle began to drive away as Deputy Vaughn gave commands and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle traveled on Greenspring Drive accelerating to 86 MPH in a 25 MPH zone. The driver decided to stop at the intersection of Vine Place and Tanglewood Lane. It was discovered the driver did not have a driver’s license. They were charged with eluding and driving without a license. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.
LARCENY
Publix, 1640 Publix Way, 12/5, 8:55 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett and Deputy C.C Lee responded to a call of a larceny. The victim had their phone and debit card stolen. The victim then received a notification his card was used at Publix as well as across the street at Manhattan Pizza. Deputies were able to locate an individual matching the description provided. The juvenile suspect provided a false name and admitted to the incident. The juvenile was charged with credit card theft, larceny, two counts of credit card fraud, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense and falsely identifying themselves to law enforcement. They were detained at Juvenile Detention.