One shot on Battleview Parkway near Manassas

Shooting Investigation – On Saturday, December 3 at 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the 10700 block of Battleview Pkwy. near Manassas (20109) for initial reports of a shooting. Upon arriving in the above area, officers located a 19-year-old man inside a local business suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Rescue responded and transported the man to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The preliminary investigation revealed the injured man, and two male acquaintances, entered the business after the man was shot. The men were not cooperative with officers during the investigation. A police K-9 searched the area for evidence of a shooting which was not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On Sunday, December 4 at 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Village High St. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a dark-colored vehicle was driving down Village High St. when an occupant of the vehicle brandished a firearm out the window and fired multiple rounds before the driver fled the area. The rounds struck the exterior of two homes in the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.

— Prince William police