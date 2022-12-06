Felony eluding suspect slams into cop car near Manassas

[Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash]

Felony Eluding | Reckless Driving – On Monday, December 5 at 6:28AM, officers responded to the Westgate Apartments located in the 8100 block of Portwood Tn. In Manassas (20109) for initial reports of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

As officers were responding, they learned determined the vehicle had recently been reported stolen. When officers approached the vehicle, the occupants refused to follow commands. At one point, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as the accused, reversed their vehicle at a high rate of speed into a police cruiser before quickly fleeing from the scene. No officers were struck by the accused.

Additional officers observed the suspect vehicle on Sudley Rd. where the accused continued to elude police. The accused then drove into the parking lot of a local business and down an access road before the occupants fled on foot.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched for the suspects who were not initially located. While continuing their search for the suspects, a caller reported a suspicious person in the 10600 block of Provincial Dr.

When officers arrived at the location, they observed individual who was identified as the accused. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, a brief struggle ensued before the accused was secured without further incident.

No injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers located several items recently reported stolen within Prince William County. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jaquan Malik FITCHETT, was arrested.

Arrested on December 5: [No Photo Available]

Jaquan Malik FITCHETT, 24, of no fixed address

Charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, hit & run, felony eluding, reckless driving, driving without a license, false identity to law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

— Prince William County Police Department