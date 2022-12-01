VDOT turns on new signal lights at Route 17 at I-95 tomorrow, December 2

Starting early tomorrow morning, Dec. 2, the temporary traffic signals that will direct traffic entering and exiting Interstate 95 northbound at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County will go into full color operation.

Right now, the temporary traffic signals, located east of the interchange, are in flash mode.

Once the traffic signals go into full color operation tomorrow, all I-95 northbound traffic exiting to Route 17 northbound and southbound at exit 133 will use a single exit ramp.

Exiting traffic with a destination for Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) toward Falmouth will use a right turn lane on the exit ramp.

Exiting traffic traveling to Route 17 northbound will have dual left turn lanes on the ramp.

To enter I-95 northbound from Route 17 southbound, motorists will enter dual left turn lanes controlled by the new traffic signals.

Click here to view an online graphic of the temporary traffic pattern.

Message boards are posted to warn motorists to the new signals and interchange modifications.

Drivers are urged to remain alert and expect brief delays with the new traffic pattern.

Signal timing will be coordinated with signals at adjacent intersections and along the Route 17 corridor to maximize traffic flow. Traffic conditions will be monitored closely after the signals activation, and signal timing will be adjusted as needed to reduce delays on Route 17 and along the I-95 northbound ramps.

The temporary traffic signals will direct traffic at the I-95 northbound on- and off-ramps through spring 2024 as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is rebuilding the remaining Route 17 overpass in need of replacement at the exit 133 interchange.

On Dec. 2, as the traffic signals are placed in full color operation, crews will close the single lane bridge over Route 17 that carries I-95 northbound ramp traffic, and the loop ramps from Route 17 southbound to I-95 northbound, and from I-95 northbound to Route 17 northbound.