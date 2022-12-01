Prince William County Parks, Sacred Seeds, Black Players for Change to host “Celebrating Diversity in Sports” free youth soccer event with Manassas native and MLS player CJ Sapong

Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism is teaming up with American professional soccer player CJ Sapong and his nonprofit organization–Sacred Seeds, along with Black Players for Change, to host a free youth soccer event for middle-school-age children.
Sapong, a Manassas native and Forest Park High School graduate, is currently an American professional soccer player for MLS soccer club Nashville SC. The event will include a motivational talk from Sapong and short competitions (juggling, crossbar challenge, and skills).
Prizes will be given to competition winners and giveaways during the event. Sapong will also be available for a meet and greet and autograph session at the end of the event.
The event is free and open to the public. Middle-school-age youth soccer players and teams are encouraged to attend.
The event is Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1 to 3 p.m. at Hampton Middle School, 14800 Darbydale Avenue in Dale City.