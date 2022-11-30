Stafford deputy struck: U.S. Marshals capture woman charged with attempted capital murder

A Stafford County woman has been arrested for intentionally hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop on Garrisonville Road.On Tuesday, November 29, at 3:43 p.m., a Stafford motorcycle deputy observed a reckless driver in a Nissan Altima approaching the area of Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road, according to police. He attempted a traffic stop and parked his marked Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan.As he approached the Nissan on foot, the driver proceeded to strike the deputy with her car and crash into the motorcycle, police said.

As the deputy was knocked down into another lane of travel, the driver accelerated into the rear of a Dodge Ram that had stopped in traffic. She backed up and pulled forward, accelerating over the median into the westbound lanes, police said.

Once the driver cleared the intersection, she returned to the eastbound lanes until she reached the area of the 610 Car Wash, police said. The car crashed, and the driver and a juvenile passenger abandoned the car near the car wash and fled into the woods toward Highpointe Boulevard.

Numerous deputies responded to the area and established a perimeter around the scene. The sheriff used drone and K-9 teams to find and arrest the juvenile passenger. The driver escaped.

Deputy J.C. Curtis obtained warrants for Kimora Fagbewesa, 18, for attempted capital murder, two counts of felony hit and run, felony eluding, reckless driving, and no valid driver’s license.

Fagbewesa was arrested this afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. Marshals aided its search and capture of the suspect. Additional charges are possible, they add.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and released.