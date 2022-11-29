Man takes machete to Sheetz on Caton Hill Road, steals tobacco

On Monday, November 28 at 11:07 p.m., officers responded to the Sheetz at 2500 Caton Hill Road. in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the store and walked behind the service counter before brandishing a machete-style knife toward an employee.

The suspect then grabbed numerous boxes of tobacco products from the shelves and fled the store on foot. A police K-9 searched the area.

The suspect is a male, between 5 feet, 6 inches, and 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and camouflaged-style pants.