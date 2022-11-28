A Christmas Carol continues with ‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge’

Prince William Little Theatre Presents “‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” December 9-18, 2022, at Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Join Prince William Little Theatre for the trial of the century.

A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and sues Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Will Ebenezer rediscover the true meaning of Christmas? This holiday comedy is for all ages and demonstrates that we should have the spirit of giving in our hearts every day, not just once a year.

Ticket Prices: $20 adults; $17 seniors (55 and over), students (13 years of age and older), active and retired military; $13 for youth (12 years and younger) Please note that service fees may be assessed. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call to purchase by phone. 703-993-7759, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prince William Little Theatre (PWLT) is a community theater organization based in Manassas, Virginia, Prince William County. Providing quality local community theater since 1984, we are an all-volunteer non-profit organization partly funded by grants from the Prince William County Park Authority, the City of Manassas, and private contributions.

The theatre provides quality community theater productions (musicals, plays, drama, comedy, and one-act performances) several times a year and fundraisers. Beginning in 2010, it began performing at the Gregory Family Theater in the Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle Manassas, at the George Mason University Campus.