Tonight: Boardwalk lights event begins in Woodbridge

Prince William County will ring in the holiday season at the Neabsco Boardwalk.

The Rocking Around the Boardwalk event kicks off tonight at 5:30 p.m.

The boardwalk features a Holiday Walk of Lights running Fridays to Sundays from 5:30 pm. to 9 pm, beginning today, Saturday, November 26, through December 31, at Neabsco Regional Park.

There is also a unique Holiday that begins December 10. There will also be holiday music and a holiday “S-Elfie” Station.

Neabsco Regional Park sits at 15125 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.