Final stretch I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes opens

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) opened today, Tuesday, November 22.

The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, November 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66, as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.

Now, the entire 22.5-mile 66 Express Lanes corridor from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-495 will be open with tolling and HOV-2+ rules in effect.

The HOV requirement for toll-free travel will change to HOV-3+ beginning Monday, December 5, when vehicles must have three or more occupants to travel the express lanes without paying a toll. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor including the 66 Express Lanes located outside the Beltway, as well as the nine miles of 66 Express Lanes located inside the Beltway between I-495 and Route 29 in Rosslyn, which operate on weekdays during peak periods in peak commute directions. This HOV-3+ requirement is consistent with HOV requirements on the other express lanes in Northern Virginia. Eligible high occupancy vehicles can use the 66 Express Lanes toll-free but must have an E-ZPass Flex set to the “HOV On” mode.

The new 66 Express Lanes provide direct connections at significant interchanges along the I-66 corridor, including Route 28, Route 50, Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), and I-495. Ramps at Monument Drive and Stringfellow Road will now be express lanes-only ramps. Additionally, the 66 Express Lanes bring new, first-time connections to and from the west at Monument Drive and Vaden Drive (near the Vienna-Fairfax/GMU Metrorail Station).