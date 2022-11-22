Dale City, Stafford runners break the tape at Turkey Trot 10K and Mile

Johnathan Ladson of Dale City, Va., age 31, finished first of 520 runners in this morning’s Turkey Trot 10K and Mile aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, one final calorie-burning event before Thanksgiving.

Ladson crossed the finish line first with a time of 33:58, completing his dominance in 2022. Ladson placed at least third and above in every Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) event this year, finishing second in the Marine Corps 17.75K in March, first in the Devil Dog Double in May, first in June’s Belleau Wood 8K as well as first in August’s Quantico 12K, third in the MCM50K in October and now today as the Turkey Trot 10K Champion.

“It wasn’t really my goal until about the second or third race that I won, and I knew I was on a streak. I have never done all their (MCMO) races, so what better way to do it than all in one year and try to place top three in all of them,” said Ladson. “With the Marine Corps, nothing is easy, so it was a challenge for myself. I love the series, the people, the energy and everything.” It was a family affair as Ladson’s daughter, Janiyah, was the top female finisher in the Turkey Trot Mile earlier in the day.

The first female finisher to break the tape was Stephanie Spitznogle from Stafford, Va., age 38, with a time of 41:26. “It (the run) felt good as I was just trying to go out with the group knowing that it is kind of hilly toward the end, but honestly it’s just a good course,” explained Spitznogle. “I had fun because I just really love these races.” Spitznogle recently moved back to the area with her husband who is stationed on Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Rounding out the top finishers for this year’s event are Sean Alorro, age 18, from Dumfries, Va. who placed second among males with a time of 35:41, and Joshua Knepley, age 34, from Falls Church, with a time of 36:48 placing third among males. Brittany Murphy, age 31, from Glen Allen, Va. with a time of 42:15 and Alexis Eyo, age 30, from Washington, DC with a time of 43:15, placed second and third among females, respectively.

Unofficial results are available at marinemarathon.com.

Among today’s finishers were about 200 Distinguished Participants who completed their final 2022 MCM Event Series live run to earn the coveted medal. These runners walked away with this exclusive recognition this year, having participated in four of the following events:

Marine Corps Historic Half Events (Devil Dog Double, Historic Half or Semper 5ive) in May

Belleau Wood 8K or Crossroads Trail 15K in June

Quantico 12K in August

Turkey Trot 10K in November

Distinguished Participant medals are presented by Fleet Feet, a running specialty store in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.