News Logging begins for much-anticipated 6th Stafford high school. It’s just the start of schools’ capital needs By Potomac Local News Published November 21, 2022 at 10:48AM The site of Stafford County's sixth high school, near a Walmart on Route 17. [Photo: Garrisonville School Board member Maureen Siegmund] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools