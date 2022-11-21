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Logging begins for much-anticipated 6th Stafford high school. It’s just the start of schools’ capital needs

By Potomac Local News
The site of Stafford County's sixth high school, near a Walmart on Route 17. [Photo: Garrisonville School Board member Maureen Siegmund]

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