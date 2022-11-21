Business Aquia Town Center owner asked Stafford to buy vacant property, says supervisor By Potomac Local News Published November 21, 2022 at 3:30PM Stafford County GOP Chairman Tony DeTora (right) talks with Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary (left of DeTora) during a meeting at the Porter Library in North Stafford. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Aquia Town Center #Downtown Stafford #Economic Development #Locals Only #News #Stafford Board of Supervisors