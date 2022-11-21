Business

Aquia Town Center owner asked Stafford to buy vacant property, says supervisor

By Potomac Local News
Stafford County GOP Chairman Tony DeTora (right) talks with Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary (left of DeTora) during a meeting at the Porter Library in North Stafford.

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