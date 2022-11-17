Stafford extends personal property tax payment deadline

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors approved an Emergency Ordinance to temporarily eliminate penalties for tax bills paid by December 20, 2022.

This provides our citizens a little more time to pay their 2022 second-half Real Estate and Personal Property tax bills. Residents will now have until December 20, 2022, to pay these taxes normally due December 5, without incurring penalties.

This action is in response to unforeseen vendor printing and mailing delays of the tax bills, which are generally mailed and received approximately one month before tax payments are due. The extension follows State Code requirements and was brought forward to the Board due to concerns from Treasurer Laura Rudy.

Residents should have received tax bills via post office mail. The bills are also available on the Stafford County website. If you did not receive a statement or have payment questions, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540-658-8700 as soon as possible.

The Treasurer’s Office accepts cash, checks, money orders, debit and credit cards. You may pay online by credit card or e-check, by phone at (540) 608-2412, in person at the Treasurer’s Office, by mail, or via the after-hours drop box located at the front of the entrance to the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.