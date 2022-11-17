Heavy-metal skills: CTE students visit Woodbridge iron works

Students from Potomac High School in Woodbridge visited Emerald Ironworks on Wednesday, November 16, to get a closer look at metal fabrication.

The students are part of the Prince William County School division’s career and technical education program, which “offers a wide variety of rigorous and engaging Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs designed to improve academic and technical understanding, offer leadership opportunities and deliver instruction through realistic, hands-on applications.

Potomac High School welding class (part of [Prince illiam County]’s Career and Technical Education program) is having a fieldrip visit to Emerald Ironworks in Woodbridge, VA from approx. 10am- noon. My company will put on demonstrations of several of the processes involved in high-end metal fabrication. These are students who have chosen to learn welding as a technical skill and we’re excited to bring them into a business where they can see some of the practical and career applications of what they’re learning! — Justin L. Pigott, president, Emerald Iron Works

Emerald Ironworks at 14861 Persistence Drive specializes in high-end architectural metalwork for commercial applications. Founded in 1981, the company’s bespoke metalwork represents four generations of work in the building trades.