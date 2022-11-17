First 100 customers at Manassas Wendy’s to receive free food for a year

In honor of its nationwide remodel project, Flynn Restaurant Group is awarding the first 100 customers at a Wendy’s restaurant in Manassas who will receive free food for a year.

The restaurant sits at 9680 Liberia Avenue. The first 100 people in line at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, when the dining room opens, will win a VIP ticket for free food for a year with purchase. Renovations will be completed throughout 2022, leaving each restaurant with a fresh, new, and improved look and feel.

The company says the renovations will provide brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths and lounge seating, new Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage dispensers, and a more modern and contemporary design.

Other Wendy’s restaurant locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will announce reopenings dates later this year and early next year, including Fredericksburg and Stafford.

Customers must be 16 or older to win free food and be in line when the store opens at 10:30 a.m. The customers must purchase a food item to receive the first 100 free food cards, which entitles the customer to come back to that store once a week for a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.