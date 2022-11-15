1,000 fentanyl pills seized, 2 arrested in Haymarket

Prince Willliam police reported the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills they said would have been distributed in the county today.

The seizure occurred on November 11 during a controlled buy in Haymarket. Two people were arrested. Their names are being withheld due to the nature of an ongoing investigation, police said.

Additionally, two handguns and $4,000 in cash were also recovered.

#PWCPD & #DEA recently seized over 1,000 suspected #fentanyl-laced pills known to be distributed in our County following a controlled buy in the Haymarket area. 2 arrests were made. In addition to recovered pills, more than $4K in cash & 2 handguns were recovered. #OnePillCanKill pic.twitter.com/WUgdye99KH — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) November 15, 2022

In April, two Prince William County teens died from opioid overdoses, in two different houses, within 24 hours. The teens took Percocet laced with deadly fentanyl.