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1,000 fentanyl pills seized, 2 arrested in Haymarket

By Potomac Local News

Prince Willliam police reported the seizure of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills they said would have been distributed in the county today.

The seizure occurred on November 11 during a controlled buy in Haymarket. Two people were arrested. Their names are being withheld due to the nature of an ongoing investigation, police said.

Additionally, two handguns and $4,000 in cash were also recovered.

In April, two Prince William County teens died from opioid overdoses, in two different houses, within 24 hours. The teens took Percocet laced with deadly fentanyl.

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