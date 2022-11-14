Warrior challenge course, historic jail renovations net county awards

Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism received an award for its efforts to renovate a playground near Quantico, making it fit for a warrior.

The award from the Virginia Recreation and Park Society recognized the county for its Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course, giving it the Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails).

“We’re proud to have created the Warrior Challenge Course as it brings a unique experience to the local community that also positively impacts the quality of life for those living both on and off the base,” says Amir Wenrich, parks department spokesman.

The Warrior Challenge Course sits at Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, just off Route 1, outside Quantico Marine Corps Base. The course was created in partnership between the Department of Defense and Prince William County.

Visitors of all ages can expect to test their strength and endurance, all while having a blast traversing the many obstacles along the way. More than 20,000 square feet await athletes of all levels, with a mini version of the course nearby for children ages 2 and up. The obstacle course is geared for use by Marines and their families, veterans, and county residents of all skill levels and abilities.

Yesterday I joined @pwcgov Parks and Recreation dept. for the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Warrior Challenge Course at Locust Shade Park! Make sure you head over and check it out! pic.twitter.com/BavOoAZSa2 — Hon. Andrea Bailey (@PotomacDistrict) July 22, 2021

The county also received an award for the renovation of Brentsville Jail Museum–Best New Renovation/Addition.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our work on the Brentsville Jail Museum,” says Paige Gibbons-Backus, historic site manager, Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre & Lucasville School. “This renovation is the culmination of years of work restoring the Brentsville Jail into an interactive museum.”

The Brentsville Jail Museum is an exhibit housed in the 1822 Brentsville Jail at Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre. The inclusive exhibit features archival materials, historical objects, artwork, and interactive technology in eight rooms to convey the complex history of the jail and the various groups of people who have called the area home.

Moreover, visitors learn that the social and legal system of the 19th century represents an important piece of American history, leaving a legacy that still impacts modern society.

Over 400 delegates, exhibitors, speakers and volunteers from around the state gathered at the 68th Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The conference is a learning exchange and provides an opportunity for recreation and park professionals to discuss areas of common interest.