News Quill seeks new House of Delegates District 21 seat in Haymarket, Gainesville By Potomac Local News Published November 14, 2022 at 12:00PM | Updated November 29, 2022 at 5:45PM Quill This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Danica Roem #Election 2023 #HD21 #Ian Lovejoy #Josh Quill #Locals Only #News #SD30