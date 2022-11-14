Historic Manassas, Inc. seeks new executive director

Historic Manassas, Inc. has initiated a search for a new Executive Director following the resignation of the long-time director Debbie Haight.

“We are pleased to announce the start of our search process,” stated Mark Olsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Coming out of Covid, the work that HMI does to promote the downtown and support our small businesses is more important than ever. We are seeking a highly energetic and creative individual with a passion for main street. As one of the most established of Virginia’s Main Street organizations, we expect this position to attract a great deal of interest.”

The job description is posted on HMI’s website at historicmanassasinc.org and will be advertised nationally. The position will be open until filled with resumes reviewed as received.

The hiring range for this position is $77,400 to $86,100, with benefits.

Haight resigned this past summer after 13 years on the job.

In the interim, Liz Gossman, a former developer for the Manassas Government, is directing the activities of HMI and will be assisting the Board of Directors with the executive search.

Historic Manassas, Inc. has advocated for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986.