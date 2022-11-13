Roadwork in the Fredericksburg region this week

All work is scheduled, weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) and Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday, 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. Traffic slow roll. Northbound and southbound Interstate 95 traffic will be rolled to a near-stop, twice, for up to 15 minutes, to install overhead utility lines across I-95 travel lanes at mile markers 113-114 in Caroline County. Motorists should follow traffic control direction from law enforcement at scene.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp Closure

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Starting at 10 p.m., crews will close the I-95 southbound exit 126 off-ramp to Route 1 until 2 a.m. for tree clearing ahead of construction for the ramp widening and Southpoint Parkway improvement project. Drivers seeking Route 1 can either choose to access exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County or exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg depending on their destination.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 136 – 135 as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure at new American Legion Road overpass at mile markers 138-139 as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on I-95 to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspection of the Courthouse Road overpasses.

Exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on I-95 and Express Lanes to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspection of the Route 610 overpasses and flyover ramp bridges.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures on I-95 and Express Lanes to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspection of the Route 610 overpasses and flyover ramp bridges.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on I-95 to allow crews to conduct routine safety inspection of the Courthouse Road overpasses.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closures between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road. Permit utility work.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Bridge inspection. Alternating lane closures on Route 610 near I-95 interchange.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) Westbound

Sunday – Monday, 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge joint maintenance. Two lanes of westbound Route 610 will be closed at the I-95 overpass.

Brooke Road

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile lane closure on Brooke Road between New Hope Church Road and John Roberts Lane. Pavement marking. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through the work zone.

Leeland Road

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bridge inspection. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone at the bridge over CSX Railroad tracks. Work should only take one day to complete.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bridge inspection. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone at the bridge over CSX Railroad tracks.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Southbound at Route 711 (Spotsylvania Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 southbound and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 1 Northbound at I-95 (Exit 126)

Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Shoulder closures. Be alert to crews working near the travel lanes on Route 1 northbound and on-ramp to southbound I-95 for shoulder repairs.

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Andora Drive and Glade Drive. Permit utility work.

Route 17

Tuesday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile operation with single lane closures on Route 17 near the Caroline County line and Route 2 for pavement work.

Route 1 Southbound at Route 711 (Spotsylvania Parkway)

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 southbound and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 711 (Spotsylvania Parkway)

Monday, 7 a.m. – 3: 30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure between Deep Creek Drive and the Leavells Road/Smith Station Road intersection. Drainage maintenance.