Freeze warning along, east of Interstate 95 until 9 a.m. Monday, November 14

Temperatures will drop to freezing in our area after midnight tonight, prompting a freeze warning for areas along and east of Interstate 95.

From the National Weather Service:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY… * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS…Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low of around 33. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday

Rain is likely after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night

Rain. Low around 40. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54.