Michael David Amentler, 61, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 5, 1961, in Arlington, Virginia, the son of the late John Amentler and Shirley Swartz. He was a hardworking man and was proud of his truck towing business.

He owned Churches Towing in Woodbridge, Virginia, and Columbia Pike Towing in Arlington. He loved going to air shows and listening to some bluegrass in his free time. He had a very big heart and did everything he could for everyone but most importantly had the heart to serve god. His love for animals was incredible.

Michael is survived by his sister Jacqueline Amentler; fiancée, Pamela Vigil; stepsons, Stephen Vigil and Robert Jeffries; nieces, Amanda Amentler and Amber Burke; nephew, Justin Amentler; five great nieces.

In honor of Michael, the family requested for everyone to wear purple for the visitation and services.

A visitation for Michael will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel.

A funeral service will occur Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

A burial will occur Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 1500 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, 22207.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com for the Amentler family.