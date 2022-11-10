VDOT won’t activate new traffic signals until late November

VDOT says it will activate new temporary traffic signals at Interstate 95 and Route 17 near Fredericksburg later than expected.

The signals will now be activated in a flash on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will go into full-color operation on Thursday, December 1. Earlier this week, VDOT said drivers would see the lights flashing as early as next week.

The temporary traffic signals that will direct traffic entering and exiting Interstate 95 northbound at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County will be activated next week.

The temporary traffic signals will direct traffic at the I-95 northbound on- and off-ramps through spring 2024 as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

The new signals are located east of the I-95 overpasses. Read more about them here.