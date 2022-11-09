Mason policy expert to talk P3 road projects at Prince William Chamber

Jonathan Gifford directs George Mason University’s Center for Transportation Public-Private Partnership Policy and will speak about the future of public-private transportation projects in Northern Virginia.

The region has been one of the most active areas in the U.S. for public-private partnerships (P3s) to deliver highway expansion and renewal projects.

The region has three major express lane projects: Interstate 495, I-95, and the new lanes on I-66 opening this fall between Haymarket and the Capital Beltway. These three projects are responsible for the bulk of the new highway capacity delivered in the region in the 21st century.

The region has a long history of P3 projects, including Dulles Greenway and Route 28 in Loudoun County.

Jonathan Gifford will speak about the delivery of these three projects. How does Northern Virginia stand out from the rest of the U.S. in the use of P3s? Where is the region, the Commonwealth, and the nation headed using this form of infrastructure delivery? What are its strengths? Its limitations? Its pitfalls?

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce will host the free virtual event on Thursday, November 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to register online.

The center is housed within Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government.