Ramp I-66 west to Route 28 south closed today, next week

Continued reconstruction and paving of the permanent ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 South will require closure of the ramp during daytime hours today, Saturday, November 5; Wednesday, November 9; and Thursday, November 10.

The ramp will also be closed for an extended overnight period on Sunday, November 6, beginning at 8 p.m. until noon the following day. This work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Today, the ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; from 8 p.m. Sunday until noon the following day; and from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic will be detoured farther west to the exit to Route 29 (Lee Highway) Centreville, stay to the left and turn left at the traffic signal onto Route 29 North, then follow signs to Route 28 South.

Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area and consider using alternate routes. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

The Route 28/I-66 Interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 project to improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future E-ZPass Express Lanes.

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project provides 22 and a half miles of new E-ZPass Express Lanes (two lanes in each direction alongside three general-purpose lanes), with dedicated Express Lanes access ramps and median space reserved for future transit.

In addition, the project will provide approximately 4,000 park and ride spaces, new and expanded commuter bus service on the Fairfax County Connector and Omniride buses, safety and operational improvements at key interchanges, auxiliary lanes between interchanges, and bicycle and pedestrian paths and connections.

The westernmost section of the new 66 Express Lanes opened to traffic ahead of schedule in September. When the remaining portion of the 66 Express Lanes opens later this year, vehicles will need to have three or more occupants to qualify as an HOV and travel the Express Lanes for free.

This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor between Route 15 in Haymarket and Washington, D.C. – including 66 Express Lanes located inside and outside the Beltway.