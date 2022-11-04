$5,000 reward offered in Woodbridge homicide, 15th of 2022

Police posted a reward for anyone who can give them information on what led to the shooting death of a man in Woodbridge on October 28, 2022.

Prince William County Detectives continue to work to identify and locate the suspect or suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1) in Woodbridge (22191) on October 27, about 10 p.m.

The victim and others were in a wooded area behind a local business when someone fired a gun, striking the victim. His friends pulled the victim out of the woods to a parking lot, where police found him and provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived.

The victim died at a local hospital. The incident does not appear to be random. The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip.

Escobar’s death marks the 15th homicide in Prince William County in 2022.