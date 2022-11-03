Tonight: Road work on Route 17 at I-95 in Stafford County

Route 17 travelers may experience overnight delays tonight, November 3, through early Friday, November 4, as construction continues to improve Interstate 95 at the exit 133 interchanges in Stafford County.

Starting at 7 p.m., one lane on Route 17 between Short Street and Sanford Drive will close.

All Route 17 traffic will be stopped intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. to install equipment for a temporary traffic signal as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

Each stop may last up to 30 minutes.

Weather permitting, lane closures on Route 17 are scheduled at the following times:

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Friday, Nov. 4

7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. – Single lane closure

Midnight to 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes

3 – 6 a.m. – Single lane closure

6 a.m. – All lanes open

Drivers should check 511Virginia for real-time updates. Please visit improve95.org for additional project information.