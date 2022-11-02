Woman struck, killed on Route 3 in Stafford County

A car struck and killed woman on Route 3 in Stafford County, about two miles south of a Sheetz gas station at Washington Square Plaza.

On November 2nd, at approximately 1:40 a.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the area of Kings Highway and Forest Lane Road. The investigation revealed an adult female pedestrian was struck by a truck. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck remained on scene. This is an active investigation being conducted by our Traffic Safety Unit. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim. — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

In nearby news, Virginia State Police are searching for a red pickup who struck two pedestrians on Lafayette Boulevard outside Fredericksburg, killing one of them on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.