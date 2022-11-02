Three inmates at Prince William jail charged with assault

Police said three inmates earned new charges after a mob assault inside the Manassas jail.

On Friday, October 28, police said a 39-year-old man, an inmate of the facility identified as the victim, was inside a room when multiple other inmates entered.

During the encounter, the victim was struck and kicked several times by the other inmates before jail staff separated the parties. concluded an investigation into an assault that was reported to have occurred at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, located at 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas, on March 17.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

While investigating, officers identified four inmates involved in the assault. On October 28, three inmates were charged and remain incarcerated at the ADC. Officers obtained arrest warrants for Jose Fernando Martinez Gonzales, identified as the fourth man involved in the assault and had subsequently been released before service. Attempts to locate the remaining assailant have been unsuccessful.

Traivon Rashod Johnson, 26, 12195 Kinnicutt Drove in Woodbridge Emiliano I. Reynoso, 21, of 5606 Bismach Drive, in Alexandria Roberto Jose Marrero, 29, of 9221 Landgreen Street in Manassas. The three are charged with assault by mob.