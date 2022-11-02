Manassas police: Truist Bank robbed

Manassas police say a bank in the Wellington Station plaza was robbed on October 5, 2022.

On 10/5/22 at approximately 1:33 pm, Manassas City Police Officers responded to the Truist bank on the 10000 block of Dumfries Rd. for a bank robbery. The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black surgical mask, black hooded sweatshirt, green coat with hood, red sweatpants, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this person contact the Manassas City Police at (703)-257-8000 or call the 24-hour confidential Crime Solvers tip line at 703-330-0330 for a reward of up to $1000.