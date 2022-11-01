Stafford mourns former county administrator, champion of Ferry Farm, Gov’t Island preservation

Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, who served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003.

Williams helped lead the county through great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historical treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.

“On behalf of the Board and the citizens of Stafford County, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of C.M. Williams,” said Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch. “We are grateful for Mr. Williams’ dedication to the County and his strong leadership during a time of great transition in Stafford.”

Williams was very effective at working with the Board of Supervisors, staff, and the residents of Stafford County for the betterment of the county. He was integral to the preservation of Government Island, working closely with local historian Jane Conner and federal officials on turning the island into a park.

He was also heavily involved in preserving Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home. Williams was an avid proponent of building the new Administration building (currently George L. Gordon, Government Center) when most staff were housed at the Rowser Building.

Information on arrangements for his burial is online.