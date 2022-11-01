Landfill, compost facilities now closed Sundays, decals available

The Prince William County Landfill, at 14811 Dumfries Road (Route 234), and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, at 13000 Balls Ford Road near Manassas, will no longer be open on Sundays beginning November 6.

This is a consequence of the ongoing labor shortage – specifically for heavy equipment operators and CDL driver positions. Despite the county’s efforts to recruit and reassign employees, they do not have sufficient staff to safely operate both the Landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost facility to continue to offer Sunday dropoff.

In the meantime, the agency that manages the landfill, Prince William County Solid Waste Division, says residents can apply for decals to affix on their truck windshields for faster access to the landfill and recycling center on the days the facilities are open.

Prince William County residents can apply for the Solid Waste Disposal Decal online and the decal will be mailed. The decal should be received in 2-3 weeks.

A resident may also complete and submit the decal application in person at Taxpayer Services in the James J. McCoart Administration Building, Sudley North Government Center, 7699 Ashton Avenue near Manassas, or Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge and receive the decal the same day.

The decal is unavailable to commercial users or residents of the towns and cities — Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Dumfries, Occoquan, or Quantico.

The decal must be permanently affixed to the inside of the vehicle windshield. Place the decal on the driver’s side, one inch from the left edge and two to three inches above the state inspection sticker. Loose or taped decals will not be accepted.

The decal is not transferable and may be revoked if used in violation of the Solid Waste system regulations.

The decal may not be given to or shared with non-County residents.

The decal does not relieve the holder of any fees that may be applicable.

County staff reserves the right to ask for other identification.

There is no charge for this decal and the decal does not expire.

No more than two (2) decals per address will be issued.

In other waste news, Prince William area residents are encouraged to take the America Recycles Day “I Recycle” pledge for an opportunity to win a $300 REI gift card, plus a $500 environmental grant for a local school if the winner is in the kindergarten to 12th grade.

You can take your pledge online thru November 20. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments will announce the winner in December.

Looking ahead to next year, the county scheduled its next paper shredding event for Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pfitzner Stadium Parking Lot, 7 County Complex Court in Woodbridge. There will be a four-box limit.