Five Stafford County Public Schools named military friendly

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact for Military Children awarded five Stafford County Public Schools with 2022 Purple Star Designation; Margaret Brent Elementary and North Stafford High School for the first time, Rockhill, Widewater, and Winding Creek elementary schools for the second time.

The Virginia Purple Star Designation applies to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military.

“Military families face unique challenges when entering and exiting our school division, and I am exceptionally proud of all our Purple Star Schools for reinforcing our unconditional support of military families,” said Stafford Schools Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor. “We are extremely proud of our active duty, veteran, and military family members and thank them for their service. We look forward to extending our commitment to our servicemembers, working with our military liaison on Marine Corps Base Quantico to be the first in Virginia to earn Purple Star status as a school system.”

To earn Purple Star recognition, the school must have a primary point of contact who completes Interstate Compact Training, applies on behalf of the school for designation, and conducts school-wide training covering the unique needs of military learners.

The school’s website must link to a division-wide page dedicated to military student and family support or maintain a special military families section that includes information for families arriving to the school, the enrollment and registration process, departing from the school, defines academic and advanced academic programs, lists graduation requirements, posts the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunities for Military Children, provides information on Special Education services and parental rights to include parental consent, and lists other matters of importance for military families.

Purple Star Designation is valid for three years. Schools must continue demonstrating a commitment to the military community and reapply for designation.

The following Stafford County Public Schools hold Purple Star Designation: Anthony Burns, Conway, Falmouth, Margaret Brent, Rockhill, Rocky Run, Widewater, Winding Creek Elementary Schools, and North Stafford High School.