Burglars hit Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church

Several power tools were reported missing from a Catholic church in Woodbridge.

On October 27 at 7:34 a.m., Prince William County police responded to the Our Lady of Angels Church at 13752 Marys Way in Woodbridge to investigate a burglary.

The investigation revealed several sheds and a trailer belonging to the church were burglarized sometime between 3 p.m. on October 26 and 7 a.m. on October 27. The investigation revealed entry was made into the trailer through the window, which was found damaged.

Entry was also made into multiple separate sheds through a rear panel area which was found damaged. Several power tools, a power washer, a leaf blower, a chainsaw, and gas-powered edgers were reported missing.