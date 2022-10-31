Vega responds: ‘Trump joins the thousands of Virginians who support our campaign’

President Donald Trump gave an unsolicited endorsement to Yesli Vega, prompting now a response from her campaign.

Trump urged voters to elect Vega, a Republican from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, to Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Trump posted the endorsement onto his Truth social media platform and called her a “strong Republican voice against violent crime and all other things destroying our nation. He also wrote, “Vega is a warrior for America First,” and tied to Spanberger to voting to support President Biden’s agenda 100% of the time, despite campaigning as a moderate.

On Friday, a Vega campaign spokesman said Trump’s endorsement appeared after Vega appeared on the Fox News Channel. She didn’t ask for it.

Here’s a statement from the campaign.

“President Trump joins the thousands of Virginians who have been supporting our campaign here in the 7th District, because they are discouraged with the failure of leadership they see from Joe Biden and Abigail Spanberger. “Virginians are demanding lower cost of living, better schools, and safer streets. We started a movement last year here in Virginia and I am so excited to take this movement to Washington and deliver on those demands.” – Yesli Vega, Republican Nominee for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Republicans in Virginia are cautious about cozying up to Trump, as Democrats took over both houses of state government during his term in the White House. Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin kept Trump at arm’s length during his successful campaign for governor.

Trump is widely seen as a front-runner in the 2024 Presidential Election and never conceded his loss to Biden in 2020.

Meanwhile, in a new statement released today, Spanberger ties Vega to State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield). She says she’ll introduce the “Life Begins at Conception Act to ban abortion in Virginia during the January 2023 General Assembly session. Chase said the bill mirrors legislation introduced in congress by Rep. Bob Good (R-Va., 5).

“The unborn child is a human person from the moment of conception. Abortion was never mentioned in the United States Constitution. But you know what was mentioned? The right to life,” Chase states in a video posted to Facebook.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, a 40-year precedent on abortion, sending the issue back to state legislatures to decide whether or not to permit abortion.

Earlier this year, Washington, D.C.’s NBC4-TV reported that Vega supports the right to life.

The last day to vote early in person is this Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.